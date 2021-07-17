Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.76. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.37 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

