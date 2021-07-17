Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.69. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

