Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HTCMY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $58.17 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.88). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

