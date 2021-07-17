Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,230 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

