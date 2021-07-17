WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 688,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

