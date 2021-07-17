Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.21 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 353.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,482 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

