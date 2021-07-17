Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $24.94 million and $58,293.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $656.34 or 0.02088535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00102890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00144952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,436.54 or 1.00034167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 38,002 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

