Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $196,670.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00793438 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

