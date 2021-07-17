CIBC Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$140.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on X. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.57.

TSE X opened at C$131.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$132.26. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

