Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

