Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.