Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Truist cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

