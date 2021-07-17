American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AMRB stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

