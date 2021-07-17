Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Buy”

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TV. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.