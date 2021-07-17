KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.91 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,382. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

