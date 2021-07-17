Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

