Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties further. Restructuring initiatives started in 2019 are saving costs. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q2 earnings. Halozyme has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,708,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

