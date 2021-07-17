Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.89.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,584,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

