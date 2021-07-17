RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Major Shareholder Sells 16,944 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $4,008,950.40. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE RNG opened at $273.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in RingCentral by 965.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

