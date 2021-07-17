IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Plans Dividend of $0.95

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9539 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s previous dividend of $0.30.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has raised its dividend payment by 103.8% over the last three years.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $10.35.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

