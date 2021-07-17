Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.45% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

