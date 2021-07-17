Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

BIG opened at $58.66 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

