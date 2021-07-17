Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.70% of Central Pacific Financial worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CPF opened at $24.64 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.