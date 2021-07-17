MML Investors Services LLC Has $792,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock worth $8,017,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.