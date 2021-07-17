Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 584.62 ($7.64). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 523,778 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHB shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 576 ($7.53).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 605.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.