Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of PPD worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PPD by 3,271.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

