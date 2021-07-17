Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

