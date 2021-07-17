Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Royal Gold worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

