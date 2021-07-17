Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.