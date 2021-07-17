Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of PTC Therapeutics worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,053,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $406,090. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.