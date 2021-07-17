Profund Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

