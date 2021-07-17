Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

