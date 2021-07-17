Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.73 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,955 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.