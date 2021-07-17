Profund Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flowserve by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

