Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

