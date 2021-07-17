Fireball Price Up 40.2% This Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $76,226.78 and $206.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00012316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00305438 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,724 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

