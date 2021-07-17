Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $410,248.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00016079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00144786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,423.94 or 1.00142096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

