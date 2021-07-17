ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

