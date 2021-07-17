Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 222.31

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 167.78 ($2.19) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.96. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.