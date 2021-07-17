Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

GIL stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

