Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.47.

NYSE ITW opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $177.62 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

