Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 856.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.80.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

