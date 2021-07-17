Profund Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,083,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

