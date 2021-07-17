MML Investors Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

