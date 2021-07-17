FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

