Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

