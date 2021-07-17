Reviewing Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.93 $1.56 billion $23.94 11.55 Genetron $65.06 million 26.12 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Laboratory Co. of America and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 11 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus price target of $281.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 17.26% 34.07% 15.46% Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01%

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Genetron on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

