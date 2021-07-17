Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.