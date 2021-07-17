Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SOLO has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis lifted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. Analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $1,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

