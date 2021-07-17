Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.42 on Friday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 8,097,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. Insiders own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

